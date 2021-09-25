2 injured in Friday night accident

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people were injured in a rollover just before 8:30 Friday evening south of Faith Baptist Church on Highway 19 N.

An SUV collided with a car sending it onto its roof. One person was trapped in the car and had to be removed by emergency crews. The two occupants were transported to the hospital, but were alert.

Everyone in the SUV was checked out on the scene. Northbound traffic was blocked briefly while the scene was cleaned up.

