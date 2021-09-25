Advertisement

Bulldogs take down Panthers for first time in almost 50 years

Game of the Week
Bulldogs running back, Zee Sims, celebrates early game touchdown to help Enterprise get their...
Bulldogs running back, Zee Sims, celebrates early game touchdown to help Enterprise get their victory over Quitman 42-19.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise got to host Quitman tonight in the two teams first match up since 1997.

It was homecoming night for the Bulldogs which helped bring in the packed house. But the cross county rivalry also brought in a ton of folks.

Enterprise would get the first touchdown in the game but Quitman would comeback quick.

The Panthers go deep, the ball is almost tipped off by the Bulldogs but the ball finds Tommy Chambers for a 40 yard plus touchdown to tie up the game 7-7.

Enterprise will quickly make their way back down the field and its Zee Sims who helps Enterprise go up by a touchdown.

The Bulldogs defense will put a stop to Quitman’s drive and will get Enterprise the ball back quick.

Derryon Gray launches a rocket to tight end Blake Wilkins who will set the Bulldogs up for a huge gain.

Gavyn Dear will push his way into the end zone as Enterprise starts to pull away at the win.

Enterprise will get their first win over Quitman in close to 50 years winning 42-19.

