‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, Television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance. Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Brian shares with his parents.

Dog the bounty hunter at the house https://t.co/C4o7kSmc4m — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 25, 2021

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death. “Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Chapman wants anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

No signs of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after days of searching

Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.