Tailgate game: Wildcats tame Tigers 47-7

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Wildcats beat Southeast Lauderdale on the road 47-7 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

A cold night in Meridian as it was a packed house to see Kemper County and Southeast Lauderdale go at it. Early in the first quarter, it was all Wildcats as they got quick touchdown that was a controversial call as the Tigers’ sideline believed that the plane was not broken during the play.

Later on in the first, Aaron Steele took the ball and pitched it to Miller for another quick Wildcats score to put them up 14-0. The offense for the Tigers’ struggled but the defense really got things going as Steele tried another pitch play but it was too high. It was a live ball and it was picked up by corner back Branderrious Wallace for the scoop and score. One team celebration later and the Tigers’ made this a one score game.

Ensuing kickoff and all the Tigers need is a stop, but the only thing that stopped was their momentum as Aaron Steele took it to the house for a kick return touchdown to put the Wildcats up 21-7 before the first quarter concluded.

Kemper County is now 3-2 on the season and they look to keep the momentum going as they will return home to face a struggling Lake squad.

Southeast Lauderdale started the season with a win but are currently on a four game losing streak. The Tigers’ three game home stand also concludes and return to the road to face Union.

