12th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour held

By Matt Robin
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another Queen City tradition came roaring back as the 12th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour was held on Saturday night.

The line ran around the entire block as people waited to get into the city’s most unique attraction.

The Rose Hill Cemetery tour takes you through different stations and tells the story of the cemetery’s more unique residents and ending at the grave site of Meridian’s very own Gypsy Queen.

Actors and musicians volunteered their time and gave their best performances for the large crowds that came out.

Hamburgers were sold to raise money for Calvary Baptist Church.

“I think it’s so interesting about the history of meridian. I always learn something new about meridian,” said tour attendee Robin Dickerson.Organizers say that this year had one of the highest attendances they have seen.

The tour was not held last year because of Covid 19.

