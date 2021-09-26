Alabama rolls over Southern Mississippi

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA. (WTOK) - When a team scores fourteen seconds into a game that is usually a sign of a blowout, and that’s what this one was.

The Alabama Crimson Tide handled Southern Mississippi (score)

The 100-yard kickoff return to the house by Jameson Williams got the ball rolling for the Crimson Tide just fourteen seconds into the game.

Just minutes later Bryce Young connected with TE Jahleel Billingsley for a 16-yard touchdown, Alabama led 14-0 at 9:41 in the first quarter.

To add insult to injury for the Golden Eagles, even when they forced a fumble at the goal line on a diving attempt by John Metchie III for the pylon, Santrell Latham scooped it up in the endzone, Bama would finish the first quarter up 21-0.

After a 55-yard rush to put Alabama in the redzone, Roydell Williams punched on in at the goal line for six, extra point would go through, Bama up 28-0 at this point.

Southern Mississippi only had 52-yards at 12:50 in the second quarter.

Jameson Williams scored his second long TD of the day, this one of the reception variety on an 81-yard pass from Young, another extra point would make it 35-0 Alabama with twelve and half minutes left in the second quarter.

Alabam’s first four drives resulted in touchdowns, punting for the first time with nine minutes left in the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles were not completely silent in the first half, a 14-yard TD reception by Chandler Pitman would put them on the board with 5:26 left in the first half.

A nine-yard touchdown pass from Young to Chase McClellan would lead to a 42-7 Alabama lead at halftime.

Alabama would again waste no time and score on their first drive of the second half, Bryce Young to Cameron Latu for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 49-7.

The Golden Eagles’ highlight on defense was a Malik Shorts interception of Bryce Young at four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Crimson Tide would score two more times in the fourth quarter, another Kickoff return by Jameson Williams, and a 24-yard reception from Javon Baker.

The 48-minute massacre came to an end with a final score of 63-14.

Alabama has a huge matchup next Saturday at home against Ole Miss.

