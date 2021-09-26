Advertisement

Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message

Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.

Scottie Scheffler, one of six Ryder Cup newcomers for the Americans, took down the No. 1 player in the world with a 4-and-3 victory over Jon Rahm as the scoreboards around Whistling Straits quickly filled with American red.

The final blow came from Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion. He holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that assured the Americans at least the 14 1/2 points they needed.

Then it was a matter of the final margin.

“I woke up this morning and I was trying to tell the guys, ‘Let’s get to 20 points,’ because this is going to be the next era of Ryder Cup team for the U.S. side,” Patrick Cantlay said, finishing an unbeaten week with a win over Shane Lowry.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys. I think they’re going to be on teams for a long time, and I wanted to send a message.”

Tony Finau had said on the eve of these matches that this was “the big one” because Europe had won nine of the last 12, and the Americans had so many fresh faces without any lasting scars from watching Europe celebrate so much over the years.

The big one became one big rout.

The Americans were young, yes, and very good, with four of the top five in the world ranking. The difference is they finally played like it.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a Friday evening crash in Lauderdale County
2 injured in Friday night accident
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into...
Human trafficking investigation leads to 8 arrests in Neshoba County
Children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Shreveport bridge
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taken down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden...
Winston has 2 TDs, Saints pick Jones 3 times in 28-13 win
Bryce Young steps back for a touchdown throw
Clemson falls to No. 25 in AP poll, snapping top-10 streak
Bryce Young steps back for a touchdown throw
Alabama rolls over Southern Mississippi
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler watches his RBI-double against the San Diego Padres in the 10th...
Soler, Braves win 10-8 in 10 innings to eliminate Padres