Car seat safety class hosted by Meridian Housing Authority

By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two agencies are educating drivers on why car seats are an important way to ensure your little passenger stays safe on the road.

The Meridian Housing Authority along with the Department of Health spent the day teaching people the ins and outs of car seats.

Demonstrations were shown on how to properly install a car seat, as well as how to make sure your child stays safe when traveling in vehicles.

After going through two educational checkpoints--those who scheduled appointments got to take home a free car seat.

“This event is to bring awareness and to highlight the importance of car seat safety and child safety while the children are riding in the vehicles on the local streets and the highways,” said Shelia Austin, family self-sufficiency coordinator at Meridian Housing Authority.

If you would like to learn more about how to properly install a car seat, you can reach out to the Meridian Housing Authority.

