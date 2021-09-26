Advertisement

Clarke Fest held at Archusa Creek Park

Clarke Fest held this weekend at Archusa Creek Park
Clarke Fest held this weekend at Archusa Creek Park(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Clarke County took advantage of the wonderful weather Saturday for a festival the whole family could enjoy.

Clarke Fest took place at Archusa Creek Park.

People woke up bright and early for a day full of activities.

There was music, a bass fishing tournament, car shows, a whole lot of food and so much more.

Newscenter 11 spoke with one man who is glad to have the opportunity to enjoy the festival.

“We’re glad to be out since Covid. Covid has held us down for quite a few months. We’re just trying to get back in the flow of everything,” said Darrell Wright – an excited local.

For a list of upcoming activities in Clarke County, contact the Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a Friday evening crash in Lauderdale County
2 injured in Friday night accident
Levi Madison, a MGCCC freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died early Friday morning in a...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game
Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into...
Human trafficking investigation leads to 8 arrests in Neshoba County
Children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Shreveport bridge

Latest News

Car safety class at Meridian Housing Authority
Car seat safety class hosted by Meridian Housing Authority
Vaccine clinic held Saturday
Vaccine clinic held Saturday
Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at...
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
The Mississippi Apprenticeship Program has partnered to support PRCC in its efforts to promote...
Healthy grant boosts PRCC’s apprenticeship efforts