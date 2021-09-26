Clarke Fest held at Archusa Creek Park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Clarke County took advantage of the wonderful weather Saturday for a festival the whole family could enjoy.

Clarke Fest took place at Archusa Creek Park.

People woke up bright and early for a day full of activities.

There was music, a bass fishing tournament, car shows, a whole lot of food and so much more.

Newscenter 11 spoke with one man who is glad to have the opportunity to enjoy the festival.

“We’re glad to be out since Covid. Covid has held us down for quite a few months. We’re just trying to get back in the flow of everything,” said Darrell Wright – an excited local.

For a list of upcoming activities in Clarke County, contact the Chamber of Commerce.

