Advertisement

Meridian man gives free bicycles to kids in his community

Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing...
Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing just that by repairing old bicycles for kids in his neighborhood. Newscenter 11 found out that he is known as the “Bicycle Man”.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing just that by repairing old bicycles for kids in his neighborhood. Newscenter 11 found out that he is known as the “Bicycle Man”.

The bicycle man was noticed by a woman that passes by his house every day to work. She said that she has always seen bicycles in his yard. So one day she donated an old bike of hers.

She later found out that the bicycles weren’t for his collection, but to be given to a child who didn’t have one. She said that “Bicycle Man” repairs bikes and gives them away to little ones in his community.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover. Don’t judge a person by what we see because he is a very humble man. He is not fancy, but he’s a very giving and loving man. He has taken to hear that he is his brother’s keeper. He is keeping an eye out for these kids that have a lack. If you are in the vicinity, where he sees you – and God speaks to his spirit that he needs to bless you with a bicycle then he got you,” said Bettye Jones - local.

Bettye Jones said, “Bicycle Man” tries to give free bikes to deserving kids in need because every child should own a bike. Newscenter 11 tried to locate a “Bicycle Man” on 43rd avenue but he wasn’t home at the time.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a Friday evening crash in Lauderdale County
2 injured in Friday night accident
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into...
Human trafficking investigation leads to 8 arrests in Neshoba County
Children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Shreveport bridge
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
Actors portray grave site attendees.
12th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour held