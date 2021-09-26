Advertisement

Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says

By Akim Powell
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A missing Lousiana toddler’s body has been found in Hancock County, according to the coroner.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen was found in Hancock County, near the Pearlington area. WAFB reported earlier that investigators believed her body may be located outside of the state of Louisiana.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh in Logtown, which is located off of Highway 604.

Nevaeh Allen
Nevaeh Allen(Family)

Nevaeh was last seen by her stepfather on Friday when he took a nap at the apartment around 1 p.m., according to police. They added when her siblings returned home from school around 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing.

Overnight, Naveah’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, was booked in East Baton Rouge Prison and charged with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

Phillip Gardner
Phillip Gardner(EBRSO)

The missing girl’s mother was at work when she got a call the baby was missing from the apartment, according to WAFB.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing...
Meridian man gives free bicycles to kids in his community
Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
Another Queen City tradition came roaring back as the 12th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery tour was...
12th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour held in Meridian

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,773 new cases reported Mon.
Feeling more muggy in the days ahead
Muggier with rain chances this week
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman
Fall Festival
Fall Festivities taking place at local farm
Lazy Acres Fall Festival
Fall festivities taking place at local farm