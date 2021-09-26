Advertisement

Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport

Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, resulting in the death of one, was extradited back to Shreveport Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 and taken to the city's jail.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of throwing her two children off the Cross Lake bridge, resulting in the death of one of them, has been extradited back to Shreveport.

Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, resulting in the death of one, was extradited back to Shreveport Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 and taken to the city's jail.(KSLA)

Ureka Black, 32, was initially arrested Friday, Sept. 24 at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 26, she was transported to the Shreveport City Jail, where she was booked around 12:30 p.m. Black is facing a charge of second-degree murder, according to booking records.

KSLA’s crews were on scene at SPD headquarters Sunday afternoon when a patrol car with Black inside arrived. She did not exit the vehicle before being taken around the corner to the city jail. It appears she became uncooperative with officers.

Black is accused of throwing her two young children off the Cross Lake bridge. Initially, it was believed a third child was in the water, however, after hours of searching, detectives were able to determine the child was safe and was never in the water.

Caption

Authorities were first called out Friday morning when a neighbor saw a small child in the water. That child was found dead. Another child was rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, a drive-thru birthday party was held for that boy, who just had his birthday on Sept. 23, just the day before being thrown into the lake.

Black’s mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a Friday evening crash in Lauderdale County
2 injured in Friday night accident
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into...
Human trafficking investigation leads to 8 arrests in Neshoba County
Children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Shreveport bridge
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

Neveah Allen
Missing toddler presumed dead, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
Actors portray grave site attendees.
12th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour held
12th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour Held in Meridian
12th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour held in Meridian