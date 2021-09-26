Missing toddler presumed dead, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said an arrest has been made in the disappearance of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen, who went missing on Friday, Sept. 24.

The baby’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

Investigators have not recovered the little girl’s body but stated they have credible information that leads them to believe she is dead.

A law enforcement source told WAFB that investigators think her body may be located outside of the state of Louisiana. Investigators in that state, which the source declined to identify, are assisting in the search.

Detectives with BRPD started their search for the missing toddler at an apartment complex on La Belle Avenue on Friday. They continued searching Saturday, which is when the FBI became involved in the investigation.

Gardner reportedly told police he had last seen Nevaeh when he took a nap at the apartment around 1 p.m. Police added when her siblings returned home from school around 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, the missing girl’s mother, she was at work when she got a call the baby was missing from the apartment.

FBI agents from the New Orleans and Jackson, Miss. field offices arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday to begin working with BRPD in hopes of finding the toddler.

BRPD added the mother and stepfather were taken in for questioning Saturday as part of routine procedure in this type of case.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Friday night. Troopers canceled the advisory Sunday afternoon.

Nevaeh would have been three years old in February.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You can also contact the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000 with any information.

