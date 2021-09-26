Advertisement

Tigers keep it close in conference opener

West Alabama prepares to take on North American University at Tiger Stadium
West Alabama prepares to take on North American University at Tiger Stadium(Trent Spruell/UWA Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - West Alabama escapes in close Gulf South Conference opener beating Mississippi College 31-28.

The Tigers would strike first with a two yard rushing touchdown the begin the game up 7, but Mississippi College would come answering back.

The Choctaws with a touchdown but would miss the extra point. West Alabama would lead 7-6 to start the second quarter. Mississippi College would score another touchdown before the half and get the two point conversion to lead 14-7.

In the second half the Choctaws would extend their lead to 21-14 but West Alabama knew they had to turn it around in the fourth quarter.

With two unanswered touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter, they lead 31-21.

The Choctaws would get one more touchdown to round out the night 31-28 but that would be the final. West Alabama ultimately comes up with their first win of conference action this season.

The Tigers advance to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

West Alabama heads to Carrollton, Georgia to play West Georgia next week at University Stadium. Kick off is set for 5 p.m.

