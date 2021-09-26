Tigers keep it close in conference opener

CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - West Alabama escapes in close Gulf South Conference opener beating Mississippi College 31-28.

The Tigers would strike first with a two yard rushing touchdown the begin the game up 7, but Mississippi College would come answering back.

The Choctaws with a touchdown but would miss the extra point. West Alabama would lead 7-6 to start the second quarter. Mississippi College would score another touchdown before the half and get the two point conversion to lead 14-7.

In the second half the Choctaws would extend their lead to 21-14 but West Alabama knew they had to turn it around in the fourth quarter.

With two unanswered touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter, they lead 31-21.

The Choctaws would get one more touchdown to round out the night 31-28 but that would be the final. West Alabama ultimately comes up with their first win of conference action this season.

The Tigers advance to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

West Alabama heads to Carrollton, Georgia to play West Georgia next week at University Stadium. Kick off is set for 5 p.m.

