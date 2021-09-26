Advertisement

Vaccine clinic held Saturday

Vaccine clinic held Saturday
Vaccine clinic held Saturday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The push to raise vaccination rates in Mississippi continues.

Health agencies in Lauderdale County are making it their mission to create opportunities for people to get the shot for free.

Health Solutions Insurance and Ambetter from Magnolia Health teamed up with Walgreens Saturday for a free vaccination event to get more shots in arms.

Only 43% of people in Lauderdale County have been vaccinated.

Organizers of Saturday’s vaccine clinic hope that number continues to climb.

“What we’re trying to do is make people aware that this is similar to the flu shot. If you got the flu vaccine, the Covid-19 vaccine will help you stay healthy, out of the hospital, and you can get back to the norm,” said Rhonda Hare, office director at Health Solutions insurance.

For more information on how to schedule your Covid-19 vaccine, contact Walgreens.

