Wonderful weather to close out the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The remainder of the weekend: With high pressure continuing to influence our weather, expect another gorgeous day Sunday. We’ll be waking up in the mid-to-upper 50′s with patchy fog possible. Highs will climb into the lower 80′s with abundant sunshine.

Monday through Friday: highs each day will trend into the middle 80′s as southerly winds make a return and increase the humidity. We’ll see morning lows start to gradually climb back into the low-to-middle 60′s. Sunshine looks to remain abundant with a few stray clouds being possible each day. Rain chances continue to look minimal through the work week.

The tropics: Post-Tropical cyclone Teresa will continue to flounder in the northern Atlantic and is expected to weaken even further as wind shear weakens it.

Sam remains a major hurricane with wind speeds of 140 mph with the latest outlook. Sam is expected to continue to strengthen as it tracks to the northwest. The good news is that impacts locally from Sam are highly unlikely.

