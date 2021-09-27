Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in N.M.

The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Francisco Hernandez is suspected in her abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday in New Mexico for a 2-year-old girl.

The Belen Police Department asked the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 7 Brown Drive in Belen.

She was taken by her father Francisco Hernandez, a 29-year-old Hispanic male, police said. He is wanted by police for a stabbing that occurred this morning.

He is 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They are believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car with an unknown New Mexico license plate number.

Their destination and direction of travel are not known. Many details are still unknown and under investigation, but Italy’s whereabouts are an urgent concern, police said in the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belen Police Department at 505-865-2039 or call 911.

