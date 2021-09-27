Delta Devils struggle to break losing streak to Jaguars on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK)- On Sunday Mississippi Valley State hosted Southern U in the Delta Bayou Classic in Jackson, MS.

Southern U would start the game with a field goal but MVSU would respond with a Jarius Clayton 30 yard touchdown pass from Jalani Eason. The PAT would get blocked so the Delta Devils would only lead 6-3.

Southern U would then go on to score three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter.

In the third quarter Donald Johnson would come out with a 21 yard pass from Jalani Eason to trail 24-13.

The Jaguars, Glendon McDaniel, sends a 46 yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kirkwood for another Southern U touchdown.

MSVU would try to make a comeback in the fourth but would lose 38-25.

The last time the Delta Devils beat Southern U was in 2013 and have a four game losing streak to them now. MVSU moves to 0-3 on the season.

They will host North Carolina Central in their homecoming game on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.