Fall festivities taking place at local farm

Lazy Acres Fall Festival
Lazy Acres Fall Festival(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lazy Acres Farm hosts a variety of different activities for anyone looking for fall fun ranging from pig races to a jumping pillow.

Families piled in Sunday to enjoy time with their loved ones.

Lovers of the Fall season said they are glad this event will last until October 31st.

“The kids love it, they have a good time at all the attractions. The sandbox, the slides, the pig race – the pig race is probably their favorite. It was nice to not have rain for a little while, other than being hot it’s always a good time,” said Nathan Harrison, a local parent.

Mikayla Carey, a farmhand at Lazy Acres, told Newscenter 11 that the best part of the job is getting to see families spend time together.

“I started out as a teacher and I came home to work here on the farm and I truly love it because I get to see the kids every day and come out into the country to have a family day. They get to spend time with their parents, grandparents, or anyone related to them and they have a good time. Just good old country fun.”

For more information on tickets and other events at Lazy Acres, please visit their website: https://www.lazy-acres.com/

