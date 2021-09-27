Gipson on medical marijuana draft bill
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers have been working to get a medical marijuana bill ready in advance of a possible special session. But Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is raising multiple concerns about the bill that he says is nothing like what voters approved with Initiative 65.
Gipson says the program should be completely under the Mississippi State Department of Health. He also said the legislature hasn’t talked about how it will pay for the extra resources needed to get the program up and running in the 60-day time frame that’s included.
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce would have a role in the licensing and regulations for the program in the current draft. Gipson has also raised concerns about the agency participating since marijuana is still federally illegal.
