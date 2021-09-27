Gipson on medical marijuana draft bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers have been working to get a medical marijuana bill ready in advance of a possible special session. But Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is raising multiple concerns about the bill that he says is nothing like what voters approved with Initiative 65.

Gipson says the program should be completely under the Mississippi State Department of Health. He also said the legislature hasn’t talked about how it will pay for the extra resources needed to get the program up and running in the 60-day time frame that’s included.

“Having the department agriculture and commerce oversee this massive, expansive government bureaucracy is going to cost the taxpayers of Mississippi a whole lot of money. The industry ought to be the one to pay for it. And in my view, the department of health is the right agency to administer this drug and medical issue.”

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce would have a role in the licensing and regulations for the program in the current draft. Gipson has also raised concerns about the agency participating since marijuana is still federally illegal.

