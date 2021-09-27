John Michael McSweeney entered his eternal home on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He passed away at home in his beloved Orange Beach, Alabama. He was 64.

Mike was born in Birmingham, Alabama on March 24, 1957 to Norma and John McSweeney. He graduated from Irwin High School and lettered in football.

In January 1993 he and Beth Johnson were married and he moved to Meridian, MS, where they lived until March of this year. They were members of First Presbyterian Church.

Most of his professional career was at Southern Comfort Conversions in Trussville, Alabama.

Mike loved golfing, fishing, music and was passionate about Alabama Football, but his greatest love was his grandchildren who gave him the nickname “Bear”.

He was preceded in death by his father, John McSweeney and his brother Steve McSweeney.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; daughters Angela Groner and husband Jack of Covington, LA, and Leah Dennis of Atlanta, GA.; grandchildren Jack Ramsey Groner, Christopher Owen Dennis, Jr., and Vivienne Wyatt Groner. He is also survived by his mother Norma Glass McSweeney of Birmingham, brother and sister -in -law Rod and Robin McSweeney of Pell City, AL, sister Charlotte McSweeney of Irondale, AL. , sister in law Terri McSweeney Atkinson of Trussville, AL., cousins Joey McSweeney of Columbiana, AL. and Bruce Cutler of Littleton, CO, and many other special relatives.

Dr. Rhett Payne and Dr. Tom Sikes will officiate graveside services at Magnolia Cemetery Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Rick Justice, Thomas Webb, Terry Collier, Wayne Smith, Bob Slaton and Hollis Glass.

Memorials contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church in Meridian, MS.

