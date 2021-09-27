Johnnie Marvin Spires

February 8, 1965 ~ September 24, 2021 (age 56)

A Celebration of Life service for Johnnie Marvin Spires will be Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Stephens Funeral Home in Meridian. Bro. Greg Mangum will be officiating. Mr. Spires, 56, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Lakeside Health and Rehab in Quitman.

Mr. Spires was a devout Christian who loved jazz music and playing the trumpet. He graduated from a Culinary Arts program in college and was a really good cook. He also loved his L.A. Rams.

He is survived by his sisters Debra Williams and Kalena Luker along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Glenda Whitlock and his father John Spires.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Lakeside Health and Rehab in Quitman, where he spent the last year of his life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

