Kemper County Arrest Report September 27, 2021
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Brittany Griffin 09-22-2021 Prohibitions Generally.jpg
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Candice Robinson 09-24-2021 Prohibitions Generally; Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.jpg
Billy Eades 09-25-2021 DUI 2ND; No Insurance; Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Albert Daniels 09-25-2021 DUI 2nd.jpg
Henry Palmer 09-24-2021 Simple Assault-Domestic Violence.jpg
Jaycee Houston 09-25-2021 DUI.jpg
Jonathan Pollock 09-26-2021 Reckless Driving; DUI.jpg
Johnny Lucas 09-24-2021 Driving While License Suspended.jpg 09-24-2021 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Zydarion Hughes 09-22-2021 Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband in Facility; Prohibitions Generally.jpg
