Graveside Services for Mr. Conrad Woods, Sr. will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at East Cemetery, Enterprise with Rev. Jimmy Bunch officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Woods, Sr., 85 of Greenville SC, who died Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Greenville, SC. Visitation: None.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home