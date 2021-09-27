Private Family Graveside services for Mr. David Keith Garrett, Sr. will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Garrett, age 58, of Toomsuba passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Keith was an avid Mississippi State fan! He enjoyed spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren), playing golf, and taking pride in his yard.

Keith is survived by his son, David Keith Garrett, Jr (Samantha); grandchildren, Braxton Levi Garrett and Kadynce Rayne Garrett; mother, Barbara Phil Hastings; brothers, James L. Garrett, Jr. (Jane) and Robby Garrett (Mary); step-brother, Johnny Hastings; and numerous other family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, James L. Garrett, Sr.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, Keith asked that donations be made in his memory to help assist with his grandson’s medical expenses (Braxton has Blau Syndrome). Memorials may be mailed to: Braxton Garrett, 1102 Ravia Road, Sulphur, Louisiana 70665.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

