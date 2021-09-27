Advertisement

Mr. David Keith Garrett, Sr.

David Keith Garrett, Sr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Private Family Graveside services for Mr. David Keith Garrett, Sr. will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Garrett, age 58, of Toomsuba passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Keith was an avid Mississippi State fan! He enjoyed spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren), playing golf, and taking pride in his yard.

Keith is survived by his son, David Keith Garrett, Jr (Samantha); grandchildren, Braxton Levi Garrett and Kadynce Rayne Garrett; mother, Barbara Phil Hastings; brothers, James L. Garrett, Jr. (Jane) and Robby Garrett (Mary); step-brother, Johnny Hastings; and numerous other family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, James L. Garrett, Sr.

Online condolences may be expressed at  www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, Keith asked that donations be made in his memory to help assist with his grandson’s medical expenses (Braxton has Blau Syndrome). Memorials may be mailed to: Braxton Garrett, 1102 Ravia Road, Sulphur, Louisiana 70665.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
UPDATE: Teen wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman
Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing...
Meridian man gives free bicycles to kids in his community
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested

Latest News

Mr. Conrad Woods, Sr.
Mrs. Linda Lafferty Robinson
Shirley Ann Cato Brown
Shirley Ann Cato Brown
John Michael McSweeney
John Michael McSweeney