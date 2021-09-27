A funeral Mass for Mr. Jack R. Huntley will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jack Huntley, age 71, of Meridian, MS passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.

After 71 years of life, laughter, and love, Jack has found eternal rest.

Born to Ted and Evelyn Huntley, Jack grew up in the Navy life of service, travel, and community. An avid swimmer, surfer, and

lifeguard, Jack was never far from the beach or water. His career allowed him to embrace his passion for people and nature, to travel from the Southeast to Germany, and to retire at Okatibbee Lake with the USACE. He was an outdoorsman, craftsman, artist, and

spiritual scholar. He served the Catholic Community of Meridian in many capacities including the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scouts. Most importantly he was a faithful husband, father, brother, and friend—never meeting a stranger and always recognizing the gifts in others. His greatest love and treasures were his wife and family and the title he valued most was “Papa” to his grandchildren. Jack’s faith and spiritual journey, with Denise by his side, continues to be an inspiration to all.

Mr. Huntley is survived by his devoted wife, Denise; his five children: Erica (Brian), Russell (Randi), Travis (Sarah), Daniel, andJonathan (Katie); his grandchildren; siblings: Larry (Barbara), Tim (Rose), Marsha (Scott); in-laws: the Coutu clan; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, “adopted” sons, and countless loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Evelyn Huntley and brother Bruce Huntley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick School, Meridian or UMC Ramp Ministry (6210 Hwy 39N, 39305)

Pallbearers will be his sons Russell, Travis, Daniel, and Jonathan and his brothers Larry and Tim.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721