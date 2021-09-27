Advertisement

Mrs. Linda Lafferty Robinson

Linda Lafferty Robinson
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Lafferty Robinson will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Scott Harrell officiating.  Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Linda Lafferty Robinson, age 76, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mrs. Robinson was born in Meridian, Mississippi on May 5, 1945 to the late Burnis and Ella Lee Lafferty.  She was a graduate of Meridian High School, class of 1963.  While in high school, she served in the DECA Club and was the president of the Cat-Ettes for two years.  Some of her fondest memories were going to her high school class reunions and working on the “reunion committee” every 5 years planning the events.  Mrs. Robinson held a Christian workers license with the Assemblies of God and was the Mississippi state missionette director for the Assemblies, as well as a women’s ministries representative in Alabama and Mississippi.  Mrs. Robinson enjoyed planning the honor star crownings, sewing, going to lunch with her friends, and travelling.  She was especially fond of her small pets, Taz and Love.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband, James E. Robinson; her son, Raymond Burgett (Pam) of Madison, Mississippi; her grandchildren, Tyler Burgett and Dylan Burgett, both of Jacksonville, Florida; her siblings, Harrell Lafferty (Paulette) of Butler, Alabama, Lewis Lafferty (Charlotte) of Flowood, Mississippi, and Sonja Jacoby (Rick) of Meridian; a special cousin, Travis Lafferty, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

