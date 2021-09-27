Mrs. Marilyn Rae McCleod Taormina

Graveside services for Mrs. Marilyn Taormina will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at McGowan Chapel Cemetery, with Brother Dennis Kennedy and Brother Jason Castle officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Taormina, age 67, of Quitman passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Mrs. Taormina is survived by her husband, Paul J. Taormina, Jr.; children, Paul J. Taormina, III and Raymond Clay Taormina; daughter-in-law, Melanie Taormina; grandchildren, Brodie Clay Taormina, Madison Raye Taormina, Mason Clay Taormina; very special friends, Roger and Jerrie Chambers and Roberta Bohl; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Raymond and Ida Irene McLeod one grandchild, John Michael Taormina; and her sister, Shirley Coghlan.

Pallbearers will be Doug Griffin, Chris Boney, Ryan Higdon, Roy Higdon, Joe McLeod, and Joey McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Waller, Brodie Taormina, and Mason Taormina.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be expressed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.roberbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721