Advertisement

Mrs. Marilyn Rae McCleod Taormina

Marilyn Rae McLeod Taormina
Marilyn Taormina
Marilyn Taormina(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Marilyn Taormina will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at McGowan Chapel Cemetery, with Brother Dennis Kennedy and Brother Jason Castle officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Taormina, age 67, of Quitman passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Mrs. Taormina is survived by her husband, Paul J. Taormina, Jr.; children, Paul J. Taormina, III and Raymond Clay Taormina; daughter-in-law, Melanie Taormina; grandchildren, Brodie Clay Taormina, Madison Raye Taormina, Mason Clay Taormina; very special friends, Roger and Jerrie Chambers and Roberta Bohl; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Raymond and Ida Irene McLeod one grandchild, John Michael Taormina; and her sister, Shirley Coghlan.

Pallbearers will be Doug Griffin, Chris Boney, Ryan Higdon, Roy Higdon, Joe McLeod, and Joey McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Waller, Brodie Taormina, and Mason Taormina.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be expressed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.roberbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
UPDATE: Teen wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman
Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing...
Meridian man gives free bicycles to kids in his community
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested

Latest News

Mr. Conrad Woods, Sr.
Mr. David Keith Garrett, Sr.
Mrs. Linda Lafferty Robinson
Shirley Ann Cato Brown
Shirley Ann Cato Brown
John Michael McSweeney
John Michael McSweeney