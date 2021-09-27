Advertisement

Mrs. Ouida Bruce

By WTOK Staff
Sep. 27, 2021
Private family services for Mrs. Ouida Bruce will be officiated by Pastor Mike Sahler at Magnolia Cemetery.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Ouida Bruce, age 94, lifelong resident of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Mrs. Bruce was a graduate of Meridian High School at the early age of 16.  She immediately went to work as a bookkeeper at the former Meridian Credit Union where she was employed for 50 years.  She was a member of Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church and the UMW.  She was a member of the Republican Women and a longtime poll worker.  She enjoyed working in her garden, playing bridge, and watching cooking shows.

Mrs. Bruce is survived by her children, Virginia Gurley and Bill Bruce, Jr. (Judy); her brother, Robert Sturdivant, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Michelle Sherwin (John).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bruce, Sr., the lifelong owner of A to Z TV Sales and Service, as well as her parents and two sisters.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Mrs. Bruce’s numerous caretakers for their excellent care and devotion.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

