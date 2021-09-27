Graveside Services for Ms. Yolanda Ferrill will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Prospect Cemetery, Savoy with Rev. Odell Hopkins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Ferrill, 44 of Atlanta, who died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, Atlanta. Visitation: Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

