Muggier air, isolated showers make a return

Another sunny day for Monday
Another sunny day for Monday
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A few patches of fog remain possible Sunday night as lows dip down into the middle 50′s. Expect more sunshine for Monday with a few thin clouds scattered across the sky. Highs will reach into the middle 80′s with lows dropping into the lower 60′s. Winds start to shift back out of the south on Monday, leading to a slow increase in humidity across Mississippi and Alabama. Temperatures will gradually rise going into the middle portion of the week where isolated showers become possible Tuesday through Thursday. Highs Tuesday through Saturday will hover around the middle 80′s will lows hovering in the middle 60′s.

