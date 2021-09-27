Muggier with rain chances this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The nice weather from the weekend is spilling over into the start of this week. So, today brings pleasant outdoor conditions, but it will be a bit warmer as temps climb back to average into the upper 80s. A southerly wind prevails this week, and it’ll bring back muggy conditions along with chances for rain. Get ready for it to feel more and more humid as the week goes on as dew points climb into the mid-upper 60s by the middle of the week.

Isolated rain chances begin for Tuesday, and an umbrella will be needed from that point on. Midweek, hit & miss showers and storms can be expected, but it won’t be a wash-out. We’ll take the spotty rain chances into the first weekend of October.

