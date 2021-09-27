Murder investigation underway in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning murder.

Investigators say a person was shot and killed around two o’clock. The deadly shooting happened on Gilbert Joyner Road off Highway 495. Deputies are currently searching that area for the suspect. An arrest warrant was just issued for the shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when new information becomes available.

