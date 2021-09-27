Advertisement

Murder investigation underway in Lauderdale County

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning murder.

Investigators say a person was shot and killed around two o’clock. The deadly shooting happened on Gilbert Joyner Road off Highway 495. Deputies are currently searching that area for the suspect. An arrest warrant was just issued for the shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when new information becomes available.

