One Clarke Co. inmate back in custody

One of two inmates who walked off a work detail in Clarke County last week, Damion Rose, was captured Monday in Pearl River County.
One of two inmates who walked off a work detail in Clarke County last week, Damion Rose, was captured Monday in Pearl River County.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One of two inmates, who walked off a work detail in Clarke County Sept. 23, has been captured.

Damion Rose was found Monday in Pearl River County. Bruce Davis, the other escapee, has still not been found, according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Bruce Davis, left, walked off a work detail Sept. 23 in Clarke County and is still a fugitive....
Bruce Davis, left, walked off a work detail Sept. 23 in Clarke County and is still a fugitive. Damion Rose, right, was apprehended Sept. 27.(WTOK)

Kemp said both inmates were non-violent offenders, in jail for various drug charges.

