One Clarke Co. inmate back in custody
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One of two inmates, who walked off a work detail in Clarke County Sept. 23, has been captured.
Damion Rose was found Monday in Pearl River County. Bruce Davis, the other escapee, has still not been found, according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.
Kemp said both inmates were non-violent offenders, in jail for various drug charges.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.