Advertisement

Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - An orphaned grizzly bear cub in Alaska found a new home at the Detroit Zoo and is even making friends.

According to the Detroit Zoo, the cub was spotted wandering alone near a neighborhood in June.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game gave the bear, named Jebbie by the residents who saw him, immediate care before he found sanctuary in Detroit.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and an orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.

“We’re thrilled that we are able to give Jebbie sanctuary and provide a much-needed companion for Laerke,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the DZS. “This social development is critically important for both Laerke and Jebbie.”

The two young bears wrestle, play with toys and spend their days together.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where...
After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.(Detroit Zoo)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing...
Meridian man gives free bicycles to kids in his community
Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman

Latest News

Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Police Tape Line
Murder investigation underway in Lauderdale County
Steer at East Texas State Fair
WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers
Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback