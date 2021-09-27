Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are on the lookout for Ty Christopher Daniels in connection with a shooting Sept. 25 that they say was the result of a ‘love triangle’. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments around midnight.

Officers said the victim and a woman were in a car about to leave the complex, when Daniels, who was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, walked up and shot multiple rounds into the car.

The victim, whose name was not released, was struck in the head but is expected to make a full recovery.

If you know where Daniels is, contact Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.