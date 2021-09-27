Advertisement

A rural health network is offering a series of free COVID vaccine opportunies

Free Vaccination Lunce
Free Vaccination Lunce
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Community Health Improvement Network is inviting the community to enjoy a free lunch and learn about some myths and facts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical professionals will be on hand Tuesday and Thursday at noon at the Freedom Rock Cathedral Church in Meridian to present information and to answer questions. Free on-site vaccinations will also be available.

”There is such a hesitancy that we finally figured out a good way or a different approach,” said Beverly Knox, President of the Montgomery Institute and the Community Health Improvement Network. “Besides getting all of your information on social media, you can actually have a one on one conversation with a doctor and perhaps be satisfied with the answers to the point in deciding to get vaccinated. That’s the whole idea.”

Freedom Rock Church is located at 5718 5th Street in Meridian. This event takes place Tuesday and Thursday beginning at noon each day.

