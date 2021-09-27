Sanderson Farms to donate $1 million to American Red Cross Ida relief efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Sanderson Farms announced that it is donating $1 million to American Red Cross to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The contribution will help the Red Cross provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort to those impacted.

“At Sanderson Farms, when a crisis hits, we come together to support our employees, their families and the whole community,” said CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms Joe F. Sanderson, Jr. “The effects of Hurricane Ida hit close to home, and many of our employees, growers and their families suffered devastating losses in Southwest Louisiana; Hammond, La.; the Greater New Orleans area and Southwest Mississippi.”

“We have been humbled by the spirit of resilience, generosity and kindness that we have witnessed among our employees, friends and neighbors, and Sanderson Farms is committed to doing everything we can to help get our communities back on their feet,” Sanderson added.

As many as 900 trained Red Cross workers from around the country are supporting the relief efforts, either on the ground or virtually. In total, some 2,700 disaster workers have helped on the Red Cross Ida relief effort.

With the help of partners, the Red Cross has provided 616,000 meals and snacks and distributed 253,000 relief items to people in need. Trained Red Cross volunteers have made 18,000 contacts providing emotional support, health services and spiritual care for people who’ve been evacuated.

The Red Cross is also starting to get emergency financial assistance into the hands of residents whose homes were severely impacted by Ida. This assistance will allow people to make their own decisions and prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see how Hurricane Ida impacted so many people. The generosity of partners such as Sanderson Farms make it possible for the Red Cross to respond at a moment’s notice with volunteers, equipment and supplies, powering our mission to help people recover,” said Vice President of Development at American Red Cross, Southeast and Caribbean, Mike Ryan. “We are profoundly grateful for community leaders like Sanderson Farms who step up when the community needs it most.”

