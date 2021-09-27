Search for missing Kemper Co. woman enters Lauderdale Co.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for a missing Kemper County woman has expanded into Lauderdale County.

Monday morning, local and state agencies were using dogs to help find Molly Netherland, 79. Netherland went missing on Sept. 2.

She was last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. in Kemper County. Sheriff James Moore says they are looking into every possible lead associated with her disappearance.

During the initial search, dogs were able to track Netherland’s scent south on Highway 495.

If you have any information about Netherland’s location, you are asked to contact police.

