Shirley Ann Cato Brown
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
Graveside services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Cato Brown will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church with Brother Lesley Aucoin and Brother Alex Biddles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Shirley Ann Brown, age 71, of Bailey, Mississippi passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Mrs. Brown was a registered nurse and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Johnny W. Brown; her daughter, Crystal Savell and her husband, Shawn; her son, Donny Brown and his wife, Michelle; her grandchildren, Douglas Jonathan Talbot, Fallon Rose Cangelosi, Ethan Daniel Brown, Madison Alexis Brown, Lacie McDonald, Nichole Bachmann, and Cortney Doxey; her great-grandchildren, Krew Bachmann, Corbin Bachmann, Tatum Doxey, and three more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Clifton Brown, and an infant daughter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

