Graveside services for Sybil Brooks Dunagan, 92, of Coffeeville will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Ulcanush Cemetery in Coffeeville with Rev. Jessie Griffith and Rev. Larry Cox officiating.

Mrs. Dunagan passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Crown Health Care in Thomasville, Alabama. She was born April 6, 1929, in Fulton Alabama, to W.L. “Tommy” Brooks and Lola Baugh Brooks.

Mrs. Sybil was very active in her church and community and was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children Michael B. Dunagan (Gillie); Glen Dunagan (Donna); Paula D. Parr (Higley); and Ralph E. Dunagan (Janet); grandchildren, Amanda Innes, Jonathan Dunagan (Allison), Jim Parr (Amy), Joe Parr (Mary Ruth), Valarie Peters, and Robbie Dunagan; 15 Great Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lola Brooks; and her husband, James B. Dunagan.

Pallbearers: Jim Parr, Joe Parr, Robbie Dunagan, Jonathan Dunagan, Gabe Chance, Mark Overstreet, and Ricky Dunagan. Honorary Pallbearers: Ulcanush Baptist Church Ladies Sunday School Class; Julia Mae Williams, Betty Cade, and Hank Dunagan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ulcanush Cemetery Fund C/O Diane Dunagan at 65 Blue Mountain Rd., Coffeeville, Alabama 36524 or C/O Charlene Craft at PO Box 277, Coffeeville, Alabama 36524 or to the Gideon’s International or Crown Health Care in Thomasville, Alabama.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

