Toddler found wandering Jones Co. highway returned safely to mother

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A toddler is back at home safe after slipping out a door and walking onto State Route 15 in Jones County on Monday morning.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the 2-year-old girl was found walking in the roadway in the Shady Grove community by a passerby.

The woman who found the girl got her off the roadway and called 911.

Jones County deputies and paramedics responded to the call, but before they got to the scene, the girl was safely reunited with her caregivers.

Deputies were told the girl opened a door by herself and walked outside without her caregiver’s knowledge.

Officials said the child’s mother was dropping off another child at school when the incident happened, and deputies waited for her to return to discuss what happened.

No criminal charges have been filed.

