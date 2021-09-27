Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.

Bruce Davis & Damion Rose were last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with Clarke County on the back, orange pants, and not jumpsuits. They were both locked up for non-violent felonies.

Everyone is encouraged to keep their vehicles and homes locked up as both have been known for theft-related crimes.

“Two inmates Damion Rose and Bruce Davis were both on that work crew. They left behind the big building you see that you see behind me. They left behind that building. We do believe they are still in the area on foot. These individuals are in jail on various drug charges. We don’t believe they are dangerous individuals. We do need to get them back into custody. Any information that the public can provide, we would appreciate it - just dial 911 and give us that information. We need to get these two back into custody. You tried to put your trust in somebody to get out and do some work. You try to get them to do some work while they are incarcerated,” said Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Both inmates are still on the run.

