Update on missing Kemper County woman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has new information on the search for 79-year-old Molly Ruth Netherland.

A search and rescue K-9 has caught the scent of Mrs. Netherland going down Highway 495 south.

Since the scent was caught, they have had to stop the search but are continuing the morning of Monday the 27th.

Mrs. Netherland has been missing from her home on Old Jackson Road since September 2nd.

She was known to take walks up her driveway to the road but this time she never came back.

If you have any information on the location of Molly Ruth Netherland please contact the Kemper County Sheriffs Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.