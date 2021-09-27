WTOK National & Regional Sales Manager

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Make the number one TV station in Meridian, Mississippi, your number one career choice.

WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi has an immediate opening for a National & Regional Sales Manager to lead our national and regional sales efforts. Candidate must possess strong leadership and the highest level of customer service and sales skills, along with a proven track record of success with negotiating and servicing national agencies.

The Candidate Must Achieve:

· Digital and broadcast sales objectives.

· Building relationships, communicating clearly and concisely.

· Accurately forecast and budget.

· Plus develop and execute a strategic plan.

Requirements:

· Negotiate while keeping the station position in mind.

· Timely & effective communication with media buyers.

· Accurately forecast revenue.

· Possess solid inventory management & pricing skills.

· Build relationships with media contacts.

· Computer literate in all Microsoft Office products, with specific experience in Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales, and Monarch.

· Creativity to develop targeted, customer focused marketing solutions using multiple media products.

· Analyze issues to make sound business decisions and solve problems effectively.

· Create effective and persuasive sales presentations.

· Utilize industry tools like Comscore, Wide Orbit Media Sales & Monarch/Matrix.

Start date: TBA Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW, Circle, and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

