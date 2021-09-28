4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people have been arrested and charged in Kemper County after trying to give an inmate contraband. Authorities say they even tried to break into the jail to do it.

“I don’t know why anybody would want to break into a jail other than for money,” Investigator Michael Mattox said. “It’s always about money, but it’s never worth it in the end.”

Candice Robinson, Zydarion Hughes and Brittany Griffin are accused of trying to smuggle a number of items to and inmate. It all began last week when guards spotted movement on the security cameras.

“Two of the guards saw a person on the grounds in the backside of the jail. They pursued them on foot. The person dropped two bags of contraband on the property and fled,” Mattox explained.

Deputies waited for about about an hour before they spotted a car leaving the area. The made a traffic stop and found the suspects. The suspects were trying to deliver the items to inmate Eugene Palmer. They say Palmer orchestrated the drop.

“There was large amounts of loose tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana, pliers and bolt cutters that was going to be used to cut the fence,” Mattox said.

Eight cell phones were also found. One of the bags of contraband has the phrase “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work” printed on the outside. Kemper investigators say it’s their dream to put people behind bars that break the law.

“I think that the outstanding job that the correctional officers did, the quick response by the deputy sheriffs and the teamwork as a whole made this dream work here. It’s what we need to do every day to keep people from breaking into the jail,” Mattox said. “If you want to come to jail, come down here and go to work. Don’t come down here to live. Don’t come down here to assist criminals, don’t do that.”

Robinson, Hughes and Palmer have been charged with introduction of contraband and conspiracy to introduce contraband. Brittany Griffin has been charged with introduction of contraband.

Robinson, Hughes and Griffin have bonded out of jail. Each of the four suspects were given $25,000 bonds.

