Funeral services for Charles W. Richardson, 90, of York will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Sapps, Alabama, with Rev. Leon Ballard officiating. Visitation will be at York Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and on Thursday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Sapps.

Mr. Richardson passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis, Alabama. He was born October 20, 1930, in Aliceville, AL. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the National Guard for over 30 years, and retired from Gulf States Papermill in Demopolis.

He was a member of York Baptist Church and was very active in his church and community. He was a member of the York Lions Club, the Sumter County Gideon’s, American Legion Post 29, and served as president of the York Cemetery Committee. Mr. Charles loved his family and his community and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Richardson Pratt (Sonny); grandchildren, Michael Pratt (Kyla) and Stacey Pratt; and great grandchildren, Brittney Pratt and Brandon Hunt; sisters, Lois Richardson Bruce, Barbara Richardson Noland, and Elsie Richardson Sutton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Richardson and Eula May Barron Richardson; wife, Norma Cummings Richardson; brothers, Louie Richardson and Donald Richardson; and sisters, Jewel Richardson Gilbert and Linda Richardson O’Bryant.

Pallbearers: Randy Sudduth, Danny Sudduth, Frank Blakney, Johnny Heritage, Dewey Trapp, Brett Noland, Scott Murphy, and CJ Free.

Honorary Pallbearers: York Baptist Church Combo Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York Baptist Church or Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.