City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:06 PM on September 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:29 AM on September 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of Old Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:37 PM on September 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual, one vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.