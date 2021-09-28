City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TAMEEKA L EASLEY
|1979
|1318 19TH ST APT A3 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JOHNNIE M BRYANT
|1980
|2310 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CEDRIC D CROFT SR
|1983
|4319 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ERVIN M SMITH
|1992
|400 HERITAGE DR CROWLEY, TX
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|DEANGELO MOORE
|2000
|3802 PAULDING ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|CLEDARRIUS MCCONNELL
|1989
|2014 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MARCU L SEALS
|1982
|369 WILLIE CHANDLER RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|RODRICK G RANKIN
|1975
|224 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ANTHONY BROOKS
|1967
|1616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|BRADFORD CALDWELL
|1990
|322 2ND ST SHUBUTA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:06 PM on September 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:29 AM on September 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of Old Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:37 PM on September 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual, one vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.