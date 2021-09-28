Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2021

Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TAMEEKA L EASLEY19791318 19TH ST APT A3 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JOHNNIE M BRYANT19802310 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CEDRIC D CROFT SR19834319 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ERVIN M SMITH1992400 HERITAGE DR CROWLEY, TXPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DEANGELO MOORE20003802 PAULDING ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CLEDARRIUS MCCONNELL19892014 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARCU L SEALS1982369 WILLIE CHANDLER RD TOOMSUBA, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
RODRICK G RANKIN1975224 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ANTHONY BROOKS19671616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRADFORD CALDWELL1990322 2ND ST SHUBUTA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:06 PM on September 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:29 AM on September 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of Old Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:37 PM on September 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual, one vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

