City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
COREY C COLLINS19841515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
NIKITA M GARDNER19873443 HWY 513 APT 15 QUITMAN, MSDUI OTHER
JAQUALYN DARBY20021703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:53 AM on September 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:51 PM on September 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:35 AM on September 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

