City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:53 AM on September 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:51 PM on September 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:35 AM on September 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.