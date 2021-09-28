Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The community reaction to a teenager being charged with killing a man on Gilbert Joyner Road is shock. Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.

Newscenter 11 went out to the area to talk with people who live near where the shooting happened.

Some said they couldn’t imagine what was going through the teen’s mind at the time and wondered about a possible motive.

”What did the 30-year-old do to the child to make him do that? Where is the parent? You have no idea and won’t know for a while,” said Rachel Horner.

“I hate to see and feel what troubled that young man to do such a thing. One of the things I try to teach my kids is right from wrong. That is very important. There is a lot of things that I think our youth sly on that we don’t stand strong and firm about as parents,” said Justin Storhmyer. “My heart goes out to his family. May God help him and everyone else.”

Hyde is charged as an adult for murder and is now at the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

